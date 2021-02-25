Ford adds stylish Ranger FX4 to line-up

Ford Ranger customers are spoiled for choice. The Pretoria-based automaker’s pursuit to plug every possible bakkie gap has resulted in staggering 44 Ranger options.

The new FX4 model launched this week increases the congestion, after the recent introduction of the option to bulletproof some of the models, and a late 2020 introduction of the Ranger XL Sport with enhanced off-road ability.

The FX4 is available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises. The two-wheel-drive version is based on the XLT spec and is pitched between the R588,900 XLT 4x2 and the R723,900 Wildtrak 4x2.

“But think of it as a Wildtrak-light,” says product communications specialist Felix Sebata, in a move to simplify the now perplexing mix.

The FX4 gets soft-touch materials to craft the dashboard and its cushy black leather-lined seats have contrasting red stitches with FX4 stamped onto the front seats’ upholstery.

The luxury vibe continues with its digital suite of conveniences which include FordPass, a new standard fitment connectivity portal that remotely links upper-spec Rangers (XL, XLS, XLT, Wildtrak and Raptor) with owners through a smartphone app. When activated you can lock, unlock and even start the Ranger (automatics only) from afar while also able to get a glimpse of the fuel supply left in the tank.

But it doesn’t alert you to breaches in security or call in an emergency should you be involved in an accident. Ford SA says this capability is likely to be introduced in the coming years.