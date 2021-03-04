Land Rover Defender now available as supercharged V8

Land Rover’s new Defender will now also be offered in high-powered V8 Edition 90 and 110 derivatives.

The potent new V8 supercharged engine is available in both 90 and 110 body designs, and also in an exclusive new Defender V8 Carpathian Edition.

Continuing a legacy of eight-cylinder Landies, the Defender V8 is powered by a supercharged 5.0l engine with outputs of 386kW and 625Nm fed to its 4x4 system through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The speed potential is claimed as 5.2 seconds from 0-100km/h with a top whack of 240km/h. Fuel consumption is claimed to be 14.5l/100km on average but take this with a pinch of salt.

Chassis and transmission settings in the Defender V8 are calibrated for the dual purpose of mountaineering and dynamic galloping by unique suspension and transmission tuning, an electronic active rear differential, larger-diameter anti-roll bars, a yaw controller, stiffer suspension bushes and torque vectoring.

All these keep the weight and height in check and are called to action when you select a new Dynamic mode on the Terrain Response II system.

The Defender V8 comes in a choice of three colours — Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Yulong White, the latter two with a contrasting black roof — also features special acoustic tuning of its induction system and quad exhausts with distinctive tailpipes. It rides on unique 22-inch alloy wheels with a Satin Dark Grey finish.

Further personalisation is achieved through new packs: Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack.

There’s a new and larger 28.9cm touchscreen for the Pivi Pro infotainment system, plus wireless phone charging.

The exclusive new Defender V8 Carpathian Edition is finished exclusively in Carpathian Grey with a Narvik Black contrast roof, bonnet and taildoor. Additional visual highlights include bespoke V8 Carpathian Edition badging finishes, Satin Black towing eyes and distinctive Xenon Blue brake calipers.