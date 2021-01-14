Porsche launches 25th birthday model

The Boxster was a turning point for Porsche’s model strategy during the difficult economic times of the mid-1990s.

The German sports car firm has launched a special anniversary collectors’ model to celebrate the 25th birthday of its roadster family.

The limited-edition Boxster 25 Years will be restricted to 1,250 units worldwide and is based on the GTS 4.0 model, which is powered by a 4.0l six-cylinder boxer engine boasting 294kW. It pays homage to design features of the Boxster open-top two-seater concept car that made its debut at the 1993 Detroit Motor Show. The production Boxster was launched in 1996 with hardly any visual changes and is now in its fourth generation, with more than 357,000 units delivered globally.

A striking feature of this special version is the reinterpreted colour Neodyme, a copper-like shimmering brown, which provided a striking contrast to the basic GT Silver Metallic colour on the 1993 show car.

In the special edition, it is used on the front apron, the side air intakes with mono bar, the lettering and the two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels. Porsche is offering the Boxster 25 Years in GT Silver Metallic, but Deep Black Metallic and Carrara White Metallic are also available.