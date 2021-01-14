Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Porsche launches 25th birthday model

Limited-edition sports car pays homage to the 1993 Boxster concept

14 January 2021 - 05:03 Motor News Reporter
Copper-like Neodyme is used as a contrasting colour on the wheels, front apron and side air intakes. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Boxster was a turning point for Porsche’s model strategy during the difficult economic times of the mid-1990s.

The German sports car firm has launched a special anniversary collectors’ model to celebrate the 25th birthday of its roadster family.

The limited-edition Boxster 25 Years will be restricted to 1,250 units worldwide and is based on the GTS 4.0 model, which is powered by a 4.0l six-cylinder boxer engine boasting 294kW. It pays homage to design features of the Boxster open-top two-seater concept car that made its debut at the 1993 Detroit Motor Show. The production Boxster was launched in 1996 with hardly any visual changes and is now in its fourth generation, with more than 357,000 units delivered globally.

A striking feature of this special version is the reinterpreted colour Neodyme, a copper-like shimmering brown, which provided a striking contrast to the basic GT Silver Metallic colour on the 1993 show car.

In the special edition, it is used on the front apron, the side air intakes with mono bar, the lettering and the two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels. Porsche is offering the Boxster 25 Years in GT Silver Metallic, but Deep Black Metallic and Carrara White Metallic are also available.

In keeping with the style of the historic original, the special model combines a Bordeaux leather interior. Picture: SUPPLIED
The fuel filler cap carries Porsche script from the Exclusive Design range. This shines in an aluminium look, as do the high-gloss tailpipes of the sports exhaust system, while the windscreen surround is finished in contrasting Black.

Like the original car, the special model combines a Bordeaux leather interior with a red fabric convertible top. The convertible top bears embossed Boxster 25 lettering. Both are also available in black.

An interior package in aluminium, electrically adjustable sports seats, door sill trims with “Boxster 25” lettering and the heated GT multifunction sports leather steering wheel are some of the features on the special model’s extended standard equipment list.

The high-revving naturally aspirated engine is paired with a choice of a manual six-speed gearbox or a seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK).

The special-edition model zooms to a 293km/h top speed and the PDK version is capable of a four-second 0-100km/h sprint. Handling-boosting standard features include lowered Porsche Active Suspension Management sports suspension (PASM), and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited-slip differential.

The new Boxster 25 Years is available to order, with pricing starting at R1,660,000. First units are expected to arrive in the market at the end of April. The current 982 generation Porsche 718 Boxster is also available as a 309kW Spyder model.

