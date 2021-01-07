Bentley posts record 2020 sales despite Covid-19

Volkswagen’s luxury British automaker Bentley posted record sales of 11,206 cars in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic causing the company’s factory to close during the first lockdown in England, as demand in China soared by nearly 50%.

It was the highest sales performance of the luxury British marque’s 101 years.

The plant in northern England did not produce vehicles for seven weeks as restrictions were imposed in March and then ran at half its normal output in the subsequent nine weeks, but new models helped to drive up demand overall, the carmaker said this week.

Demand increased 48% in China thanks to the popularity of the new Flying Spur, and rose 4% in the Americas, offsetting drops in Europe and the Middle East.

Helping to boost the numbers were the redesigned Flying Spur, Continental V8, and the updated version of Bentley’s best-seller, the Bentayga SUV.

“Even though we anticipated greater sales before the pandemic struck, when you consider the level of restrictions around the world for the majority of the year, to achieve a record sales performance is a strong measure of our potential,” said CEO Adrian Hallmark.

“As we look to the year ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic as much remains uncertain.”

Sales in 2020 were 2% higher than in 2019.