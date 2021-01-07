Life / Motoring

EXECUTIVE CARS

Bentley posts record 2020 sales despite Covid-19

07 January 2021 - 09:17 Reuters and Motor News Reporter
Helping to boost Bentley sales were the updated Flying Spur, Continental V8 and Bentayga. Picture: SUPPLIED
Helping to boost Bentley sales were the updated Flying Spur, Continental V8 and Bentayga. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen’s luxury British automaker Bentley posted record sales of 11,206 cars in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic causing the company’s factory to close during the first lockdown in England, as demand in China soared by nearly 50%.

It was the highest sales performance of the luxury British marque’s 101 years.

The plant in northern England did not produce vehicles for seven weeks as restrictions were imposed in March and then ran at half its normal output in the subsequent nine weeks, but new models helped to drive up demand overall, the carmaker said this week.

Demand increased 48% in China thanks to the popularity of the new Flying Spur, and rose 4% in the Americas, offsetting drops in Europe and the Middle East.

Helping to boost the numbers were the redesigned Flying Spur, Continental V8, and the updated version of Bentley’s best-seller, the Bentayga SUV.

“Even though we anticipated greater sales before the pandemic struck, when you consider the level of restrictions around the world for the majority of the year, to achieve a record sales performance is a strong measure of our potential,” said CEO Adrian Hallmark.

“As we look to the year ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic as much remains uncertain.” 

Sales in 2020 were 2% higher than in 2019. 

New Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is bent on being clean and green

Bentley’s SUV is able to drive for up to 50km at a time with zero emissions
Life
2 days ago

O Lord, won’t you buy me a neon Rolls-Royce

Black Badge Neon Nights limited edition is a collectable for fans of bright hues
Life
1 month ago

SA’s Brett Soso to head up new McLaren division

McLaren Automotive’s new region covers EMEA  (Europe, Middle, East and Africa)
Life
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45S turns on the look and speed ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Bentley posts record 2020 sales despite Covid-19
Life / Motoring
4.
Vegan diet: how your body changes from day one
Life
5.
Defrauded! The reality of Ponzi and pyramid ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.