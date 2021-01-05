New Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is bent on being clean and green

There’s no reason excessive displays of wealth can’t be accompanied by a desire to help save the planet.

That’s why Bentley offers a petrol-electric Hybrid version of its Bentayga, which produces fewer carbon-dioxide emissions than the other, more fire-breathing versions in the British automaker’s range of luxury SUVs. Not only that, but this cleaner, greener Bentley is able to drive for up to 50km at a time with zero emissions.

After the V8 and Speed, the Hybrid is the latest Bentayga model to be introduced after the range was revamped in 2020 with a facelift and improvements to the luxury and technology.

Bentley predicts that the plug-in hybrid will become the best-selling variant of the new Bentayga family, and the model forms part of Bentley’s plans to become a fully electric brand by 2030.

The 2021 Hybrid’s powertrain carries over from before, in the form of a 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine mated to an electric motor and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Total power output is 330kW and 700Nm, and the vehicle has a claimed range of up to 862km. Apart from being capable of whisking silently for up to 50km on pure electric power, it can attain a 135km/h top speed when driven in battery-powered mode.

The 17.3 kWh lithium battery can be fully charged in as little as two-and-a-half hours.

The Bentayga Hybrid helps drivers achieve the best efficiency via feedback through the throttle pedal, which provides a pressure point to denote the boundary between pure electric and hybrid power. This encourages the driver to stay in electric mode for as long as possible but can be disabled if required.