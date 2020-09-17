Jaguar F-Pace updated in styling and tech

Jaguar has given its F-Pace a major upgrade with revamped styling, an all-new interior and advanced connectivity.

A new plug-in hybrid model has also been introduced, and the updated range is due to arrive in SA early next year with pricing to be announced closer to the time.

Four years after being launched as the British brand’s first SUV, the F-Pace’s midlife restyle sees it adopting a new bonnet design, super-slim all-LED quad headlights, new grille and new rear lights and bumper for a more assertive presence.

Customers can choose from S, SE R-Dynamic and HSE R-Dynamic trim levels. The sporty R-Dynamic trim offers a more performance-focused look, while all versions are available with an optional Black Exterior Pack.

Available on the higher-specced SE and HSE is Auto High Beam Assist, which automatically switches between high and low beam to prevent dazzling oncoming drivers. The new slimline tail lights mimic Jaguar’s double chicane graphic first used on the all-electric I-Pace.

A revamped interior with heightened luxury and enhanced connectivity has greater focus on the driver. It’s been modernised with a wireless smartphone charger, and a larger high-definition touchscreen which controls the new Pivi Pro infotainment system.

A digital driver display has a configurable layout which can show full-screen navigation mapping. Two phones can be connected simultaneously via Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions come standard.