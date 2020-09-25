Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Enhanced Pajero Sport now on sale

25 September 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The Pajero Sport line-up gets a new range-topping Exceed model as a part of a 2020 update.   Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi Motors SA has bolstered its Pajero Sport model with new styling tweaks, additional luxury items and added a new model option. The line-up now consists of the Mitsubishi Sport in 4x2 Auto, 4x4 Auto and a new top-range 4x4 Auto Exceed version.

All are powered by a single engine and transmission set-up consisting of a 133kW and 430Nm 2.4l MIVEC turbodiesel engine linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mitsubishi has applied new touches to its Dynamic Shield front grille as part of a restyle, while the cavernous cabin with space for seven passengers now features tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering column, a leather-clad multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth, voice control and a 20.3cm touchscreen.

There are also seven airbags, automatic dual-zone air-conditioning including rear passenger controls and additional USB and charging ports, Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

The new range-topping 4x4 Exceed model gets a sliding sunroof, Mitsubishi Remote Control connectivity, and an electronic tailgate with kick sensors above the rest of the range.

Fans of exploration who opt for the 4x4 models get the Super Select 4WD-II system, selectable Off-Road Modes of Gravel, Mud-Snow, Sand or Rock settings, and 30° approach and 24° departure angles to play with. 

Active safety features in all models include stability control, ABS, an emergency brake assist system, hill-start assist, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers, rear park distance control and a rear-view camera.

In addition to existing colour options, there is now White Diamond and Graphite Grey on offer. The new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport comes with a three-year/100,000km warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan.

Pricing:

Mitsubishi Sport 4x2 Auto — R609,995

Mitsubishi Sport 4x4 Auto — R659,995

Mitsubishi Sport 4x4 Auto Exceed — R679,995

New Mitsubishi Xpander Cross may be headed to SA

The compact MPV now adds limited off-road ability to its list of capabilities
2 months ago

New Jeep Wrangler is still made of the right stuff

Though newly modernised, the American icon retains its offroad ability and 'old-school cool'
7 months ago

Land Rover’s junior model rediscovered for 2020

The Discovery Sport acquires technology tweaks and perked-up practicality
6 months ago

