Maserati’s new MC20 is a 325km/h supercar

Maserati is returning to the supercar league with its new MC20, a lightweight mid-engined coupé that joins the Italian brand’s line-up of grand tourers and SUVs.

The low-slung two-seater boasts the world’s most power-dense V6 road car engine with a specific power output of 155kW/l.

The brand has used Ferrari engines in recent years but this 3.0l twin-turbo “Nettuno” engine is a pure Maserati unit. The innovative prechamber combustion system features twin-spark plugs and is derived from Formula 1.

With outputs of 470kW and 730Nm, and a rev limit of 8,000rpm, the engine slingshots the Italian supercar from rest to 100km/h in a claimed 2.9sec, 0-200km/h in 8.8sec, and a top speed in excess of 325km/h.

There will also be an electric version with a range of more than 380km, a 310km/h top speed, and a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8sec.

Motorsport has always been in Maserati’s blood, including winning Grand Prix titles with Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1950s, and the MC20 will take Maserati back to the world of racing for the first time since the MC12 supercar racked up numerous wins in the FIA GT series between 2004 and 2010.