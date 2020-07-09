Life / Motoring

Five of the most fuel-efficient SUVs

Is the surge at the pumps curbing your enthusiasm for SUVs and crossovers? Try these options

09 July 2020 - 05:06 Phuti Mpyane
Able to accommodate seven passengers, the Peugeot 2.0 HDI adds easy-cruising torque and low fuel consumption to the deal. Picture: SUPPLIED
The fuel price is on a rapid rise towards the bruising levels experienced before Covid-19, after plummeting to record lows during the more restrictive levels of lockdown as the oil price dipped due to slowed demand.

As SA gradually returns to normality, with vehicle purchases now allowed, on the back of yet another hike in fuel prices in June, a thrifty SUV makes sense in easing family travel challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Here is a list of the most fuel-efficient SUV/crossover cars on sale in SA:

Peugeot 5008 2.0 Hdi Allure

The Peugeot 5008 in 2.0 HDi Allure turbodiesel form makes it to the sub-5.0l/100km segment by the skin of its teeth.

It’s the largest contender here with a length of 4,641mm, accommodating seven passengers in comfort and style.

With its 110kW and 370Nm outputs, it’s optimal for life in the fast lane for a modern family and its diesel engine sips just 4.8l/100km.

Price: R571,500 

Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Ambiente

Among the many positives about Ford’s Ecosport SUV is low claimed fuel consumption of 4.4l/100km. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford’s EcoSport continues to justify its popularity among small SUV buyers. It’s keenly priced, sufficiently specified and measured to reflect the practicality and performance relative to typical SA requirements. Add a rated 4.6l/100km in average fuel consumption for the 1.5 TDCi Ambiente and you have a winner.  

Price: R298,800

Opel Crossland X 1.6TD Enjoy

The Opel Crossland X TD offers fuel parsimony at the pumps. Picture: SUPPLIED
Basking in the shadow of many popular SUV choices, the Crossland X is not a car you come across regularly. It covers the SUV recipe well enough with good handling, spaciousness and handsome looks. It makes it on to the list thanks to its 4.4l/100km, which you get if you opt for the diesel 1.6l Enjoy derivative with 68kW and 230Nm.

Price: R367,000

Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCI Tekna Plus

The Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCi is among the most practical, well-priced and easy to live with SUVs, partly thanks to its low fuel thirst. Picture: SUPPLIED
One of the earliest pioneers of the crossover niche has morphed into a refined, handsome and practical alternative. It’s comfortable too, and though available in six-speed manual only, the 1.5 dCI Tekna Plus spec offers many standard luxury and safety items and an 81kW/260Nm diesel motor that consumes a low 4.2l/100km.  

Price: R473,200 

Renault Captur 66kW dCi Dynamique

The Renault Captur 1.5l turbo diesel is the benchmark in the SUV fuel-sipping stakes. Picture: SUPPLIED
The French company is on a roll in cutting down fuel consumption levels from its fleet and the Captur is a poster car for this ambition. With its 3.6l/100km average, the Captur 66kW dCi Dynamique offers attractive crossover companionship for anyone looking at minimising running costs. This Captur crossover is powered by a 1.5l turbo diesel four-cylinder engine producing 66kW and 220Nm.

Price: R343,900.  

• Listed fuel consumption is an urban/freeway average claimed by manufacturers.

