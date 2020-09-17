Mitsubishi discounts key models

Mitsubishi Motors SA has announced special deals on a number of its models, including the Pajero Sport SUV and Triton bakkie.

The importer has snipped R65,000 off the list price of the Pajero Sport 4x2 Auto and introduced a R70,000 deal assistance offer on the Pajero Sport 4x4.

The new Triton Extreme bakkie carries a value package of more than R100,000, including tow bar, smartphone packages, exterior protective kit to help shield the body, and equipment such as light lenses front and back.

The Triton Extreme is a limited-edition 4x4 double-cab automatic bakkie and also features a striking exterior package with black accents including the grille, bonnet protector and mag wheels, and a fender flare kit fitted with visible bolts.

The rubberised load box, which has a tonneau cover, is accessed by a tailgate that glides open on hydraulic dampers.

No-deposit deals are available on various models including the recently launched 1.5 turbo version of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Mitsubishi will soon bolster its local range with the new Pajero Exceed arriving at the end of September, as a third model in Mitsubishi’s flagship SUV range, and a new Triton model. Early in 2021, the line-up will be joined by the Xpander crossover, a seven-seat compact MPV that will compete against Suzuki’s Ertiga and Toyota’s Avanza.