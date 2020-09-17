Life / Motoring

Mitsubishi discounts key models

Savings can be had on the Pajero Sport SUV and Triton bakkie

17 September 2020 - 05:06 Motor News Reporter
Savings include a R70,000 deal assistance offer on the Pajero Sport 4x4. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi Motors SA has announced special deals on a number of its models, including the Pajero Sport SUV and Triton bakkie.

The importer has snipped R65,000 off the list price of the Pajero Sport 4x2 Auto and introduced a R70,000 deal assistance offer on the Pajero Sport 4x4.

The new Triton Extreme bakkie carries a value package of more than R100,000, including tow bar, smartphone packages, exterior protective kit to help shield the body, and equipment such as light lenses front and back.

The Triton Extreme is a limited-edition 4x4 double-cab automatic bakkie and also features a striking exterior package with black accents including the grille, bonnet protector and mag wheels, and a fender flare kit fitted with visible bolts.

The rubberised load box, which has a tonneau cover, is accessed by a tailgate that glides open on hydraulic dampers.

No-deposit deals are available on various models including the recently launched 1.5 turbo version of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Mitsubishi will soon bolster its local range with the new Pajero Exceed arriving at the end of September, as a third model in Mitsubishi’s flagship SUV range, and a new Triton model. Early in 2021, the line-up will be joined by the Xpander crossover, a seven-seat compact MPV that will compete against Suzuki’s Ertiga and Toyota’s Avanza.

Winners and losers in SA’s bakkie market

Hilux, Hardbody gain ground compared to last year while Ranger and Navara launch new models in a bid to stimulate sales
Turbo power gives Suzuki Vitara more vooma

Boosterjet engine turns a pleasant urban SUV into an eager performer
Outlander gets a small tweak, major price cut

Ageing Mitsubishi SUV is modernised with features before its replacement arrives next year
