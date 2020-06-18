Life / Motoring

Mitsubishi SA takes its Triton to Xtremes

18 June 2020 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
New Triton Xtreme follows the trend of bold, blacked-up bakkies. Picture: SUPPLIED
New Triton Xtreme follows the trend of bold, blacked-up bakkies. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi Motors SA (MMSA) has introduced an extreme-looking version of its Triton double cab, appropriately dubbed the Xtreme.

The limited-edition bakkie, available exclusively in 4x4 double-cab auto form, comes with a host of upgrades valued at about R100,000 but sold at R40,000 more than the current model.

The Xtreme has a distinctive new black bumper and grill combo as well as a bonnet protector and headlight covers, black mag wheels, a black Keko Sport-style bar behind the car, and a fender flare kit fitted with visible bolts.

The rubberised load box, which has a tonneau cover, is accessed by a tailgate that glides open on hydraulic dampers. Inside, the Triton Xtreme features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with extra features to mirror smart devices. With this feature you can get directions, make and receive calls, send and receive messages, and listen to downloaded music.

Mitsubishi also announced it will launch several new products in the coming months, including a facelifted Pajero Sport featuring the Mitsubishi Dynamic Shield front grille design.

It will be bolstered with a new premium-specification Exceed derivative.   

Furthermore, the company will launch a new Mitsubishi Xpander model into this market early in 2021. The seven-seat compact MPV will be powered by a 1.5l petrol engine and come in manual and automatic transmission. The 4x2 MPV is in the mould of Suzuki’s Ertiga and Toyota’s Avanza and Rush.

If you have an expanded family, Mitsubishi has a car for you in the all-new Xpander MPV. Picture: SUPPLIED
If you have an expanded family, Mitsubishi has a car for you in the all-new Xpander MPV. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi has introduced a variety of value-added special offers to coincide with the reopening of business as SA entered level 3 of the lockdown, says Nic Campbell, GM of MMSA.

“This includes a no-deposit offer on various models, while we are rounding up orders from before and during the lockdown.”

MMSA has maintained the prices of its current line-up despite exchange-rate pressure, including the Pajero Sport, which is now available with zero deposit for 72 months and a 35% residual.

At group level, the Japanese marque has recently announced it will expand its line-up with five new SUVs in the next five years. Long-term plans include a variety of electric vehicles, including two all-electric SUVs.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi say no to merger but yes to closer co-operation

Cutting the alliance’s vehicle ranges by 20%, pooling manufacturing by region and capitalising on joint designs, is a sort of ‘peace treaty’
3 weeks ago

Outlander gets a small tweak, major price cut

Ageing Mitsubishi SUV is modernised with features before its replacement arrives next year
3 months ago

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets a power boost

Punchy new 1.5 turbo version added to the midsized SUV crossover range
3 months ago

