Mitsubishi SA takes its Triton to Xtremes

Mitsubishi Motors SA (MMSA) has introduced an extreme-looking version of its Triton double cab, appropriately dubbed the Xtreme.

The limited-edition bakkie, available exclusively in 4x4 double-cab auto form, comes with a host of upgrades valued at about R100,000 but sold at R40,000 more than the current model.

The Xtreme has a distinctive new black bumper and grill combo as well as a bonnet protector and headlight covers, black mag wheels, a black Keko Sport-style bar behind the car, and a fender flare kit fitted with visible bolts.

The rubberised load box, which has a tonneau cover, is accessed by a tailgate that glides open on hydraulic dampers. Inside, the Triton Xtreme features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with extra features to mirror smart devices. With this feature you can get directions, make and receive calls, send and receive messages, and listen to downloaded music.

Mitsubishi also announced it will launch several new products in the coming months, including a facelifted Pajero Sport featuring the Mitsubishi Dynamic Shield front grille design.

It will be bolstered with a new premium-specification Exceed derivative.

Furthermore, the company will launch a new Mitsubishi Xpander model into this market early in 2021. The seven-seat compact MPV will be powered by a 1.5l petrol engine and come in manual and automatic transmission. The 4x2 MPV is in the mould of Suzuki’s Ertiga and Toyota’s Avanza and Rush.