Turbo power gives Suzuki Vitara more vooma

Suzuki’s Vitara trundled along with 1.6l normally aspirated power since its 2015 launch, giving it perfunctory pace but nothing to get excited about.

That changed late last year when a more powerful 1.4l turbo was added to the line-up. It has perked up the compact SUV’s performance.

It’s the same little force-fed Boosterjet engine that powers the Suzuki Swift Sport, and its 103kW and 220Nm put some fire into the Vitara’s belly. It’s a big performance boost over the 1.6 engine’s 86kW and 156Nm, especially at high altitude where turbo engines really come into their own.

The 1.6l Vitara versions remain as more affordable alternative models in the line-up. The new 1.4 Turbo is available as a six-speed manual priced at R386,900 (the version on test here) and a six-speed automatic for R405,900.

I was surprised by how punchy the vehicle felt. Whether nipping through suburbia or stretching its legs on the open road, the Vitara Turbo always had plenty to give. It’s an easily accessible performance with eager midrange torque that doesn’t require frantic gear shifting to expose its sportier side, though the six-speed manual shifts smoothly and isn’t a chore to operate.