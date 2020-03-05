Outlander gets a small tweak, major price cut

The new-generation Mitsubishi Outlander is said to be just around the corner, reinvented as a larger vehicle that will compete in the midsize SUV segment rather than the compact crossover spot it currently occupies.

But before its replacement arrives here in the first half of next year, the existing Outlander — which was launched back in 2013 — soldiers on with some new styling updates and improvements to the interior.

The seven-seater gets a cosmetic refresh with a redesigned Dynamic Shield front with a new bumper and radiator grille, restyled alloy wheels and a new rear bumper.

Interior enhancements include a new electric parking brake with auto hold, dual zone air conditioning with rear vents and a Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) which includes Bluetooth and Handsfree Voice Control.

The SDA boasts a new 20cm full-colour touchscreen and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to mirror smartphones. USB ports are provided for front and rear passengers to charge their phones.