Outlander gets a small tweak, major price cut

Ageing Mitsubishi SUV is modernised with features before its replacement arrives next year

05 March 2020 - 05:10 Denis Droppa
A facelift and interior improvements come with a R50,000 price reduction. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new-generation Mitsubishi Outlander is said to be just around the corner, reinvented as a larger vehicle that will compete in the midsize SUV segment rather than the compact crossover spot it currently occupies.

But before its replacement arrives here in the first half of next year, the existing Outlander — which was launched back in 2013 — soldiers on with some new styling updates and improvements to the interior.

The seven-seater gets a cosmetic refresh with a redesigned Dynamic Shield front with a new bumper and radiator grille, restyled alloy wheels and a new rear bumper.

Interior enhancements include a new electric parking brake with auto hold, dual zone air conditioning with rear vents and a Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) which includes Bluetooth and Handsfree Voice Control.

The SDA boasts a new 20cm full-colour touchscreen and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to mirror smartphones. USB ports are provided for front and rear passengers to charge their phones.

The rear-seat DVD entertainment is gone, but the front seat infotainment system has been upgraded. Picture: SUPPLIED

There are some improvements to the look and feel of the cabin, including upgraded leather seats, and new trim on the dashboard and door panels.

The tailgate is electrically operated, and a new family-friendly feature is a storage space for the tonneau cover behind the third row of passenger seats when it is not in use.

Other standard kit in the highly-specced car includes a rear-view camera with park distance control, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, keyless operation and hill-start assist.

As before, the Outlander is powered by a 2.4l normally aspirated engine with outputs of 123kW and 222Nm, with transmission duty performed by an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT) that has programmed steps to simulate the sensation of shifting gears.

An all-wheel drive system sends the power to the road, with the driver able to choose between four modes: Eco, Normal, Snow or Gravel. Electronic stability control maximises traction, while the safety fare is rounded off by ABS brakes and seven airbags.

The best part is that the price has dropped by R50,000 and it now retails for R499,995. This was partly achieved by removing costly items like the rear-seat DVD entertainment system and the high-end Rockford Fosgate audio. The price includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

