Winners and losers in SA’s bakkie market

Sales of light commercial vehicles took a dip in SA last month in a subdued economy.

New bakkies and minibuses sold 12,197 new units in May, a decline of 1,816 units (13.0%) from the 14,013 sales of the corresponding month last year. Demand for new vehicles is likely to remain under pressure in the coming months as the market continues to be affected by numerous constraining factors.

However, examination of year-to-date sales of SA’s most popular bakkies, comparing 2018 with 2019, shows that sales of some ranges have improved despite last month’s downturn.

The Toyota Hilux, which is SA’s best selling bakkie and also the most popular vehicle overall, gained from 15,906 sales in the first five months of 2018 to 16,148 units in the corresponding period this year.

The Hilux range will shortly be boosted by the introduction of the Legend 50 derivatives and the limited-edition GR Sport. The latter features a bold Gazoo Racing style package and more offroad-tuned suspension.