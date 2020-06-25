BMW ups bike warranty to five years
Unlimited kilometre plan is the best in SA’s motorcycle industry
BMW Motorrad SA has increased the warranty period on its motorcycles from three to five years, effective from the beginning of June 2020.
In what it says is the longest warranty in SA’s motorcycle industry, all BMW Motorrad motorcycles, barring the HP4 Race, will be covered by the five-year, unlimited kilometres warranty. It covers manufacturer defects (including labour) and excludes wear-and-tear items such as tyres.
Edgar Kleinbergen, head of BMW Motorrad SA, said the warranty is about “peace of mind for our loyal customers: the future value of their motorcycles is now better protected”.
Access to BMW On Call, a 24-hour roadside emergency service, has been extended to five years too.
BMW Motorrad recently also introduced a five-year warranty for all helmets, retroactively from January 1 2020.
Alex Zanardi in ICU after accident
Alex Zanardi is to be kept in an induced coma until at least next week after suffering serious head injuries in an accident on his handbike last week.
The former Formula 1 driver and four-time Paralympic gold medallist collided with a truck during a handbike race in Pienza, Italy, on Friday.
He remained in serious condition in intensive care after suffering severe head injuries, a statement reads from the Siena hospital where the Italian is being treated in intensive care.
The 53-year-old, who lost both legs and nearly his life in a 2001 Champ Car crash in Germany, is an inspirational figure in the worlds of motorsport and paralympic endeavour.
He had both legs amputated above the knee, with his heart stopping seven times as he lost all but a litre of the blood in his body, after the horrific crash at the Lausitzring in Germany on September 15, 2001.
Zanardi won his titles in the US-based Champ Car series, now IndyCar, in 1997 and 1998. He competed in 41 Formula 1 grands prix, mostly for Lotus, between 1991 and 1999 with his final season at Williams.
Porsche’s modern 935 nets €1.32 at auction
In 2018 Porsche launched a modern homage to the famous 935 racer of the 1970s and 1980s, complete with iconic Martini Racing livery. Based on the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS, only 77 units were built at a price of about €701,948 each.
The car paid tribute to the Porsche 935/78 Le Mans race car, which fans dubbed “Moby Dick” due to its elongated shape, huge fairings and white base colour.
Now, one of them has sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for €1.32m. The car had zero mileage on the clock and was bought as a pure investment by its first owner, but what a return in just two years, at nearly double the original price.
The original Porsche 935 was an overall winner at the Le Mans 24 Hours and was raced by well-known figures including Jacky Ickx and Jochen Mass. The modern example isn’t homologated to any race series; rather, it’s a serious performance machine for track enthusiasts and collectors. It matches the 515kW of the 911 GT2 RS and features a body made entirely of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic.
Subaru Southern Africa appoints new MD
Subaru Southern Africa has appointed Andrew Marshall as its new MD.
Andrew comes with more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive sector. His management experience includes four years as regional manager for CFAO Malawi, three years as general manager for Toyota Malawi, four years as MD for Toyota Zambia and eight years as GM of Toyota Tsusho Africa. Marshall also established the Subaru brand in Zambia during his tenure as MD.
Having officially taken the helm from June 1, Marshall said: “I look forward to steering Subaru through these unprecedented and uncertain times. We have an enthusiastic and thriving dealer network that is wanting of a broader customer base.”
Andrew succeeds outgoing MD Rui Silva, who has opted to pursue other opportunities.