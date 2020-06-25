BMW ups bike warranty to five years

BMW Motorrad SA has increased the warranty period on its motorcycles from three to five years, effective from the beginning of June 2020.

In what it says is the longest warranty in SA’s motorcycle industry, all BMW Motorrad motorcycles, barring the HP4 Race, will be covered by the five-year, unlimited kilometres warranty. It covers manufacturer defects (including labour) and excludes wear-and-tear items such as tyres.

Edgar Kleinbergen, head of BMW Motorrad SA, said the warranty is about “peace of mind for our loyal customers: the future value of their motorcycles is now better protected”.

Access to BMW On Call, a 24-hour roadside emergency service, has been extended to five years too.

BMW Motorrad recently also introduced a five-year warranty for all helmets, retroactively from January 1 2020.

