Harley-Davidson puts turnaround specialist into CEO position

Shares rose 5% as board member Jochen Zeitz takes the helm and is expected to woo younger motorbike enthusiasts

07 May 2020 - 17:12 Rachit Vats and Sanjana Shivdas
The Harley-Davidson LiveWire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANDREW BURTON
The Harley-Davidson LiveWire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANDREW BURTON

Bengaluru — Harley-Davidson appointed board member and turnaround specialist Jochen Zeitz to the role of CEO on Thursday, as the struggling motorbike maker looks to tap into his expertise to woo customers and revive sales.

Shares of Harley, which were down 47% this year as of the last close, rose 5% to $20.60 in morning trade.

Zeitz, a former CEO hailed for turning around German footwear brand Puma’s near-bankrupt business, is known to have led a push for sustainability at Harley and was a force behind Harley’s LiveWire, the company’s first electric bike.

The company said Zeitz, who joined the Harley board in 2007, will continue to serve as the board chair.

Harley has failed, for years, to increase sales in the US, its top market, which accounts for more than half its bikes sold. As its tattooed, baby-boomer consumer base ages, the company is finding it challenging to attract new customers.

To make matters worse, the coronaivrus pandemic has further dented demand as Americans stay at home to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In April, Harley slashed its dividend and halted share buybacks to boost its cash reserves to weather the effect from the health crisis.

Zeitz was asked to take over after CEO Matthew Levatich stepped down in February following Harley’s worst sales performance in at least 16 years.

In his first call with investors as acting CEO, Zeitz lined up plans to cut costs and “de-emphasise” some of its unprofitable international regions.

The shift in strategy for the company that symbolised the counter-culture movement of the 1960s comes as it struggles to lure the next generation of younger riders with its electric and more nimbler bikes in the US.

Reuters

