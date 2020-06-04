New BMW 4 Series gets a grilling

BMW has launched its new 4 Series Coupé, and it turns out it wasn’t kidding about that colossal kidney grille when it showed us the concept car last year.

It isn’t a delayed April Fools’ joke; the bucktoothed uber grille is real, and follows the new BMW zeitgeist of gaping front facades as recently demonstrated in the BMW X7 and facelifted 7 Series.

Except this grille, rather than just being very wide, is vertically elongated and reminiscent of the air intakes of BMW’s 2000C cars of the 1960s and also the 328 of the 1930s.

It’s a styling gamble that will be watched with keen interest over the coming months. Will the 4 Series be shunned by buyers for being too quirky, or will the design quickly settle into normality like Audi’s large singleframe grille did a few years back?

We shall see. For its part, BMW says the new 4 Series two-door coupé “exudes unadulterated driving pleasure from every angle”. Apart from the grille, the car has become visually more distinct from its 3 Series sedan cousin with a more stretched look, smaller rear side windows, and a prominently tapered rear roofline with muscular shoulders.