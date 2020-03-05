Toyota glams up C-HR crossover for 2020

Toyota has more or less rediscovered that it’s a premium car maker. This shouldn’t be a surprise given that some of its more recent cars, such as the Rav4 and particularly the new Corolla hatch, are founded on new virtues of refinement and excitement where once the company was famed for dull pragmatism.

These days Toyota is known for its attractive hatches, and crossovers such as the C-HR, which has received a fairly comprehensive update.

You’ll get no arguments that its bulbous shape looks nothing like the Nissan Juke, Citroën C3 Aircross and Hyundai Kona it goes against in the chic crossover segment, a category that sells everyday practicality but with expressive, individualistic aesthetics.

Standing there, it’s an eruption of deeply contoured body sides, and in the middle of that moon-buggy-inspired curviness are living quarters fashioned with a rakish roof.