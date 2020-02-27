ROAD TEST
Low on excitement, this Toyota’s all about uber value
Yes it’s bland, but the new Corolla Quest is an unbeatable package for the money
27 February 2020 - 05:00
Keeping behind older-generation cars as cheaper versions to sell alongside their modern counterparts has proven to be a very successful strategy in the local automotive landscape. The VW Citi Golf, VW Polo Vivo, Toyota Tazz and Toyota Corolla Quest have all been top sellers and become case studies for the power of budget price tags and great marketing.
Now, on the eve of the new 12th generation Corolla sedan being launched in SA soon to join the hatchback version introduced last year, the 11th generation Corolla sedan is again being kept behind as the rebranded Quest.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now