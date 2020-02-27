Life / Motoring ROAD TEST Low on excitement, this Toyota’s all about uber value Yes it’s bland, but the new Corolla Quest is an unbeatable package for the money BL PREMIUM

Keeping behind older-generation cars as cheaper versions to sell alongside their modern counterparts has proven to be a very successful strategy in the local automotive landscape. The VW Citi Golf, VW Polo Vivo, Toyota Tazz and Toyota Corolla Quest have all been top sellers and become case studies for the power of budget price tags and great marketing.

Now, on the eve of the new 12th generation Corolla sedan being launched in SA soon to join the hatchback version introduced last year, the 11th generation Corolla sedan is again being kept behind as the rebranded Quest.