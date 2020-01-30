Life / Motoring

AUCTIONS

Al Capone’s Cadillac goes on sale

The Cadillac Town sedan is kitted out with gangster-specific features and a boosted V8 engine

30 January 2020 - 05:12 Phuti Mpyane
Whoever bids the highest will certainly possess a car with many a talking point. Picture: SUPPLIED
Having previously being sold for $341,000 by RM Sotheby’s auctioneers in 2012, the car that belonged to notorious Chicago gangster Alphonse Gabriel “Al” Capone has once more gone on sale.

Offered by Celebritycars.com of Chicago, the Cadillac Town sedan has plated steel armour, thick bulletproof glass windows all around, and side windows that can be cranked up to allow a 5cm gap at the bottom — apparently for gunmen to use a Thompson submachine gun. The back window opens as well and is thought to aid in firing from the back.

Other special features include it having been repainted in an identical colour to period police vehicles and equipped with a police radio, lights and siren.

The flamboyant criminal passed away in 1947.

2012

The year the car was sold for $341,000 by RM Sotheby ’s auctioneers

The Cadillac Town sedan, one of many cars reportedly owned by the mob boss, has only 1,787km on the odometer and is one of the first armoured cars known to have been made.

Tracing its history, it’s thought to have been missed by officials who were gathering the gangster’s possessions as it was stashed away inside a separate garage in Chicago. According to the listing, it was acquired from a person in Chicago who it’s believed was trying to sell it off for the mob boss. The Caddy, which had its V8 engine boosted to reach speeds of  177km/h, was then housed at museums.

It’s expected this special Cadillac with a rather colourful previous owner will fetch more than the $1m being asked for by celebritycars.com.

Ferris Bueller Ferrari auctioned for R5.7m

Replica Ferrari was used in the famous 1980s teen movie
Life
1 week ago

Ford v Ferrari movie cars to be recreated for fans

Just 100 “Cinema Series” Shelby Cobra roaders, Daytona Coupes and GT40s are to be made
Life
1 week ago

‘Bullitt’ Ford Mustang auctioned for more than R53m

The famous 1968 car that Steve McQueen drove in the movie fetches record auction price for a Mustang
Life
2 weeks ago

Spitfire-themed Mustang is a beaut

Limited to just 10 units for now, these specially made RTR Mustangs pay tribute to SA fighter pilots
Life
1 month ago

