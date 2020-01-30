Al Capone’s Cadillac goes on sale

Having previously being sold for $341,000 by RM Sotheby’s auctioneers in 2012, the car that belonged to notorious Chicago gangster Alphonse Gabriel “Al” Capone has once more gone on sale.

Offered by Celebritycars.com of Chicago, the Cadillac Town sedan has plated steel armour, thick bulletproof glass windows all around, and side windows that can be cranked up to allow a 5cm gap at the bottom — apparently for gunmen to use a Thompson submachine gun. The back window opens as well and is thought to aid in firing from the back.

Other special features include it having been repainted in an identical colour to period police vehicles and equipped with a police radio, lights and siren.

The flamboyant criminal passed away in 1947.