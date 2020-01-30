AUCTIONS
Al Capone’s Cadillac goes on sale
The Cadillac Town sedan is kitted out with gangster-specific features and a boosted V8 engine
Having previously being sold for $341,000 by RM Sotheby’s auctioneers in 2012, the car that belonged to notorious Chicago gangster Alphonse Gabriel “Al” Capone has once more gone on sale.
Offered by Celebritycars.com of Chicago, the Cadillac Town sedan has plated steel armour, thick bulletproof glass windows all around, and side windows that can be cranked up to allow a 5cm gap at the bottom — apparently for gunmen to use a Thompson submachine gun. The back window opens as well and is thought to aid in firing from the back.
Other special features include it having been repainted in an identical colour to period police vehicles and equipped with a police radio, lights and siren.
The flamboyant criminal passed away in 1947.
2012
The year the car was sold for $341,000 by RM Sotheby ’s auctioneers
The Cadillac Town sedan, one of many cars reportedly owned by the mob boss, has only 1,787km on the odometer and is one of the first armoured cars known to have been made.
Tracing its history, it’s thought to have been missed by officials who were gathering the gangster’s possessions as it was stashed away inside a separate garage in Chicago. According to the listing, it was acquired from a person in Chicago who it’s believed was trying to sell it off for the mob boss. The Caddy, which had its V8 engine boosted to reach speeds of 177km/h, was then housed at museums.
It’s expected this special Cadillac with a rather colourful previous owner will fetch more than the $1m being asked for by celebritycars.com.