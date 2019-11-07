A century of iconic SA cars go under the hammer

Stephan Welz, previously Sotheby’s, has announced a stellar line-up of classic and vintage cars which will form part of its upcoming November auction in Johannesburg.

The sale is expected to be one of the highlights of this year’s classic car calendar, featuring cars that have been in private collections for years and that are rarely seen for sale.

More than 40 lots of cars and automobilia will go under the hammer at the Killarney Country Club on Saturday, November 23 at 11am.

The highlights include everything from gems such as a veteran 1911 Fiat Phaeton in pristine condition; a 1913 Humber featuring a De Dion single-cylinder engine; several classic Rolls-Royces; an ultra-rare 1936 Derby Bentley — also referred to as the "Silent Sports Car’"; a multiconcourse-winning Jaguar E-Type Roadster; a gorgeous Mercedes-Benz Pagoda SL and its W111 250SEb coupé sibling; and a red Ferrari 308 similar to the one Tom Selleck used to drive in Magnum PI; right through to more modern Bentley Continental GTs, one being a GTC.