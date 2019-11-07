Life / Motoring

CLASSICS

A century of iconic SA cars go under the hammer

November 22 Johannesburg auction will have more than 40 lots of cars and automobilia for sale

07 November 2019 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
A 1967 Mercedes-Benz 250 SL. Picture: SUPPLIED
A 1967 Mercedes-Benz 250 SL. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stephan Welz, previously Sotheby’s, has announced a stellar line-up of classic and vintage cars which will form part of its upcoming November auction in Johannesburg.

The sale is expected to be one of the highlights of this year’s classic car calendar, featuring cars that have been in private collections for years and that are rarely seen for sale.

More than 40 lots of cars and automobilia will go under the hammer at the Killarney Country Club on Saturday, November 23 at 11am.

The highlights include everything from gems such as a veteran 1911 Fiat Phaeton in pristine condition; a 1913 Humber featuring a De Dion single-cylinder engine; several classic Rolls-Royces; an ultra-rare 1936 Derby Bentley  — also referred to as the "Silent Sports Car’"; a multiconcourse-winning Jaguar E-Type Roadster; a gorgeous Mercedes-Benz Pagoda SL and its W111 250SEb coupé sibling; and a red Ferrari 308 similar to the one Tom Selleck used to drive in Magnum PI; right through to more modern Bentley Continental GTs, one being a GTC.

A 1981 Ferrari 308 GTS, like the one driven by Magnum P.I. Picture: SUPPLIED
A 1981 Ferrari 308 GTS, like the one driven by Magnum P.I. Picture: SUPPLIED

The sale promises to attract enthusiasts, collectors and investors from across the spectrum with a treasure trove of rarities to suit a variety of tastes and budgets. There are some great classics on offer at the lower end of the pricing scale, including a beautifully restored Mercedes 220S Ponton, an equally enticing W108 Merc 280SE, one of the most original 1960s model VW "hippie" Kombi buses imaginable, and a nippy little MGB GT.

Also on offer will be a fine collection of automobilia, such as original enamel signs dating back as far as the 1920s and a unique children's pedal car from the 1950s, to name but a few.

Interested parties are invited to register for the auction online at  www.swelco.co.za, telephonically on (011) 880-3125, or in person at the Killarney Country Club on the viewing day, November 22, or before the auction starts on the Saturday.

The Killarney Country Club is situated at 60 5th Street, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg.

Tokyo Motor show lives up to traditions

From far-fetched concepts to truly off-the-wall but useful ideas and up-dated production models, Tokyo motor show had it all
Life
1 week ago

Tesla aims to beat Porsche Nurburgring laptime

An electrifying showdown looms as Elon Musk prepares to knock Taycan off its high-performance pedestal
Life
1 month ago

Adorable Honda E debuts in production form

Market-ready city car retains the retro-chic looks that made the concept version such a hit
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
MARIKA SBOROS: Vegan hype of titanic proportions ...
Life
2.
In future you will have to cough up R100 just to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
MARIKA SBOROS: Simplicity of intermittent fasting ...
Life
4.
Pompeii ready to reveal more of its haunting past
Life
5.
BOOK REVIEW: Why is humanity in denial about the ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

Toyota sand dune advert is banned

Life / Motoring

Eight things you should know about the SA car market

Life / Motoring

Mini turns 60, and SA owners join in the celebrations

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.