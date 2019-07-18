Life / Motoring

CLASSICS

Remembering the iconic Lamborghini Countach

Lamborghini’s most famous car has appreciated greatly in value in recent years

18 July 2019 - 06:15 Denis Droppa
Marcello Ghandini’s design is still as dramatic today as when it was first launched. Picture: RM SOTHEBY’S
Marcello Ghandini’s design is still as dramatic today as when it was first launched. Picture: RM SOTHEBY’S

Countach is an expression of astonishment in the Italian dialect Piedmontese, and it was a fitting name given to perhaps the most astonishing Lamborghini of them all.

It was a break from the tradition, which still continues, of giving Lamborghinis names associated with famous bulls and bullfighting.

Marcello Ghandini’s design has stood the test of time and the Countach still has all the showstopping visual drama it did when it was unveiled to gasps of shock and delight in 1974.

The V12 mid-engined supercar was cramped, difficult to drive (you needed a bodybuilder’s leg to press the clutch), and had virtually no rear view through its letterbox-sized back windscreen. But that beautifully angular wedge shape and scissor doors made it a cult classic, and its V12 wasn’t short of power either; the most powerful version of the car, the 5.2l quattrovalve, was able to scorch to a top speed of 298km/h — not bad for 1985.

A total of 1,983 cars were built during the Countach’s 16-year lifetime. The Italian supercar has appreciated in value in recent years, with a current average local selling price of about R6m.

The car pictured here is a 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary Edition, which is going under the hammer at the RM Sotheby’s auction in Monterey, US, from August 15-17.

This spotless 25th Anniversary Lamborghini goes under the hammer at RM Sotheby's auction in August. Picture: RM SOTHEBY’S
This spotless 25th Anniversary Lamborghini goes under the hammer at RM Sotheby's auction in August. Picture: RM SOTHEBY’S

This beautifully preserved example is one of just 657 editions built to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary, has less than 8,000km on the odometer, and is fitted with an optional rear wing.

This last iteration of Lamborghini’s most iconic car retained the same visual flamboyance and performance of the existing 5000 QV but boasted nearly 500 updates, including the addition of electric windows and a more powerful air conditioner.

There were some subtle exterior tweaks too, designed by Horacio Pagani, who later established his own, even more exclusive, Italian supercar company.

Most read

1.
Behind the scenes with the plotters who ousted ...
Life / Books
2.
Could Koeberg be the next Chernobyl?
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Right to Repair saga grinds on
Life / Motoring
4.
And now for cars that read your mood
Life / Motoring
5.
Tales of fractured souls, lies, dealers in flesh ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

Lamborghini Huracan is a lap time hero

Life / Motoring

Lamborghini Huracán EVO drops its top

Life / Motoring

Lamborghini unleashes a powerful bull

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.