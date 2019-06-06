So you want to buy a classic car ...

Looking back over the past decade, it’s hard to ignore the tailwind that near-zero interest rates gave consumers in the US and in Europe in purchasing power terms.

This was in my view the single biggest impetus in the search for alternative asset classes, especially luxury goods or so-called "assets of passion" — there wasn’t much incentive for investors to hold their cash in the bank or in developed market government bonds. And what better place to put excess money than in assets that can actually be enjoyed?

Within the luxury goods asset class, classic cars in particular have done exceptionally well. For the decade ending in December 2018, the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index — presented during the VCCM HAGI conference — has measured collectable cars as gaining 258% in US dollar terms, trumping the 10-year returns of watches, wine, jewellery, stamps and art.

The only other investment in this sector that would’ve provided a better return is rare and collectable whisky, which gained 582% over the period. By comparison, if you’d invested in the Nasdaq Composite, you’d have enjoyed a total return in US dollars (including dividends) of 330%, while the S&P500 delivered 250%.

The Luxury Investment Index compiled by Knight Frank, the world’s largest private property advisory company, focuses on the spending habits of individuals with wealth in excess of $30m, excluding the primary residence.