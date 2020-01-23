Mahindra’s Pik Up toughie gains an auto gearbox

Indian brand Mahindra has introduced new high-end automatic models to its local range of Pik Up bakkies.

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra SA, says the vehicle answers strong customer demand for a two-pedalled derivative in the range, and the modern new six-speed torque converter transmission features a sequential self-shifting option.

In 4x4 models the gearbox comes with a new hill descent control (HDC) that automatically keeps a set speed down steep, slippery turf without the driver having to use the brakes. To suit the terrain, the HDC speed can be adjusted using the cruise control buttons on the steering wheel.

The auto ’box is paired with the existing mHawk 2.2l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 103kW and 320Nm and a claimed fuel consumption of 7.9l/100km.

Initially the only model to get the auto is the Pik Up double cab in luxury S11 specification level, which features cosmetic upgrades, including a new grille and bumper, upgraded headlamps and other subtle changes to stand out as the range-topping version.

The S11 is also the first Pik Up model to get a reversing camera, adding to a fully loaded spec sheet across the range that also includes a new touch screen infotainment system with navigation.

The S11 models — available in a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 guises — in addition lay on climate control, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, traction control and dual front airbags.

For an extra R15,000 the S11 is available in a Karoo special edition dressed up with macho nudge and styling bars, a rubberised load bay, special off-road design alloy wheels, and a lockable roller deck system.