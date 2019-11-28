Mahindra introduces another KUV100 NXT model

The gloves are off in the entry-level hatch segment, which has seen Renault, Datsun and Nissan introduce new or refreshed competitors in the segment, all within the past couple of weeks.
Now Mahindra has also sharpened its claws and announced a specifications update with the introduction of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT #DARE, possibly the first car to be branded with a hashtag.
This model will only be available in the K2+ version and costs R155,999. “We have introduced the #DARE in response to the popularity of the KUV100 among the youth and those who are young at heart. It is packed with extra style features and interior luxuries, but it remains a highly affordable option in the compact hatch and compact crossover market,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra SA.
The vehicle is enhanced at Mahindra’s all-new Special Fitment Centre in Gauteng, which opened recently. The facility will also help in production of the Pik Up Karoo commercial vehicle.
New elements added to the KUV100 NXT #DARE include special descriptive decals on the rear side doors and tailgate, a new set of 14-inch black alloy wheels, central locking, a custom embossed carpet set, rear parcel shelf and a Pioneer SPH-10BT audio system, an aftermarket infotainment system that uses a downloadable app for the owner to control the functions of the screenless radio system via touch-operation, but on a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone.
Among the many standard features of the KUV100 range are two airbags, an immobiliser and ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution.
The new #DARE will be introduced with a special financing package of R2,099 a month from Mahindra Finance with a three-year/100,000km warranty and 24/7 roadside assistance for three years.