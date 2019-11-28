Mahindra introduces another KUV100 NXT model

The gloves are off in the entry-level hatch segment, which has seen Renault, Datsun and Nissan introduce new or refreshed competitors in the segment, all within the past couple of weeks.

Now Mahindra has also sharpened its claws and announced a specifications update with the introduction of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT #DARE, possibly the first car to be branded with a hashtag.

This model will only be available in the K2+ version and costs R155,999. “We have introduced the #DARE in response to the popularity of the KUV100 among the youth and those who are young at heart. It is packed with extra style features and interior luxuries, but it remains a highly affordable option in the compact hatch and compact crossover market,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra SA.

The vehicle is enhanced at Mahindra’s all-new Special Fitment Centre in Gauteng, which opened recently. The facility will also help in production of the Pik Up Karoo commercial vehicle.