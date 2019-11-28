Suzuki celebrates sales milestone with limited-edition models

In light of Suzuki Auto SA netting 75,000 customers and achieving a new milestone, the company has announced special editions of the Swift 1.2 GL Special Edition (or SE) and two new versions of the Ignis compact SUV, the 1.2 GL SE and 1.2 GLX SE.

On sale immediately from dealers nationwide, there are only 50 units of the limited Suzuki Swift and they are available in Arctic White and Silky Silver. These same colours are available on the Ignis GL SE, but only in limited numbers of 25 units each.

The first 50 customers of Ignis GLX SE can choose the Tinsel Blue with white highlights.

The Swift GL Special Edition comes with a set of decals, a blue rear roof spoiler, door visors and a door-sill guard and a new-style front grille with blue trim.

The inside of the Swift GL SE has been equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that is adaptable to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.