Local launch
Suzuki celebrates sales milestone with limited-edition models
In light of Suzuki Auto SA netting 75,000 customers and achieving a new milestone, the company has announced special editions of the Swift 1.2 GL Special Edition (or SE) and two new versions of the Ignis compact SUV, the 1.2 GL SE and 1.2 GLX SE.
On sale immediately from dealers nationwide, there are only 50 units of the limited Suzuki Swift and they are available in Arctic White and Silky Silver. These same colours are available on the Ignis GL SE, but only in limited numbers of 25 units each.
The first 50 customers of Ignis GLX SE can choose the Tinsel Blue with white highlights.
The Swift GL Special Edition comes with a set of decals, a blue rear roof spoiler, door visors and a door-sill guard and a new-style front grille with blue trim.
The inside of the Swift GL SE has been equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that is adaptable to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Ignis 1.2 GL SE model gets black door cladding, door visors, a rigid mud-flap set, red garnish on the front grille and red side-body decals, while the GLX SE grade benefits from a white front grille surround and centre bar garnish, new fog-lamp bezels, door visors, side decals in white and a rear roof spoiler on top of the integral GLX specification amenities.
No sporting tweaks have been carried out on their 61kW and 113Nm 1.2l four-cylinder motors.
“The Swift Special Edition and two Ignis Special Edition variants offer customers the chance to express their unique style and individuality,” says André Venter, divisional manager for sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto SA. “As exclusive versions of our top-selling models, we are confident it will find favour with fans of the brand and the specific models alike.”
The new additions are sold with a standard two-year/30,000km service plan and a five-year/200,000km promotional warranty.
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL MT Special Edition — R193,900
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 GL MT Special Edition — R186,400
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 GLX MT Special Edition — R212,400