Aston Martin SUV brings up the rear in charge of new models

November was somewhat less frenetic than preceding months with their international motor shows but it was far from being in a lull.

The biggest news of the month was the reveal of the much-anticipated eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf, a range so dear to the hearts of VW and millions of fans worldwide. It’s much more sophisticated now and there is even a plug-in hybrid electric version. And it’s coming to SA in 2020.

Ford also revealed the Mustang Mach-e, an all-electric SUV styled like the legendary pony car to mumblings from purists. Aston Martin became the latest luxury marque to enter the SUV arena with its new DBX, and Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Maybach GLS as its ultimate luxury SUV.

On the sports car front, McLaren unveiled the 600kW Elva supercar minus a roof, windscreen or side windows. There will be 399 of McLaren’s first open-cockpit road car built at a price of £1.4m (R27m).

Fresh from unveiling the V8-powered F8 Spider and the V12-engined Superfast, Ferrari was back in the spotlight with the slinky new Roma, a 456kW V8-powered grand tourer said to be capable of 320km/h.