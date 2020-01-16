Life / Motoring

International News

Audi showcases ‘empathetic’ car at CES 2020

The AI:ME concept car is aimed at being an extension of real life at home, and passengers can use eye-tracking to communicate with it

16 January 2020 - 05:12 Phuti Mpyane

Audi is pressing on with the digital revolution of its cars at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with its AI:ME show car.

“You open the door, take a seat and get away from the urban stress on the fully automated Audi that represents a personal third living space, alongside our homes and workplaces,” says Audi.

Passengers can use eye-tracking to communicate with the show car and have it order their favourite food, for example.

It offers what Audi bills as the next level in compact electric drive architecture, with level 4 autonomous driving to allow occupants to do what they like with their time on board.

They can use its 2,770mm-long wheelbase as a place of entertainment, communication or simple relaxation, and a pair of VR goggles in the car allows occupants to take a virtual flight across spectacular landscapes.

The technology adapts virtual content to the movements of the vehicle in real time, thanks to a self-learning navigation system that saves preferred destinations, connects them with the date, time and current traffic situations, and derives suggested routes from this data.

That’s not all. The show car is said to think independently and is even “empathetic” through knowing its users and their habits.

Using intelligent functions combined with artificial intelligence to increase safety, wellbeing and comfort, it can autonomously implement conditions by observing its owner’s driving style and vital functions, including automatic deployment of special light such as blue, cool white light, for example, which has a stimulating and invigorating effect should a driver get tired.

“In the future, the car will also conduct a precise analysis of the functions and settings that its user prefers, ranging from the seat position, media, route guidance and temperature to the fragrance of the interior,” says Audi.

Hyundai’s compact SUV offers a cheaper alternative

Keen-priced new Venue arrives to take on the EcoSport and T-Cross in a competitive segment
Life
1 month ago

Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars

More than 90% of Chinese residents would consider an electric car, compared to around 50% of US consumers
Life
1 month ago

Aston Martin’s new SUV visits SA for a teaser

British luxury sports car firm finally enters the SUV fray to take on Bentayga and Urus
Life
1 month ago

New Mercedes GLB takes on the X3 and Q5

Junior G-Class brings credibility, class and engineering to Benz’s compact SUV fight
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Twenty cars to look forward to in 2020
Life / Motoring
2.
‘Bullitt’ Ford Mustang auctioned ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BOOK REVIEW: An insider gives her ruthless take ...
Life / Books
4.
McLaren’s new Speedtail hits 403km/h
Life / Motoring
5.
All ears for the future of in-car audio
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Citroën C3 Aircross is a slick but cheerful oddball

Life / Motoring

Hyundai Atos is a charismatic and solidly built tot

Life / Motoring

BMW Driving Experience: Learning to corner fear and punish the pan

Life / Motoring

New British 4x4 will revive spirit of original Defender

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.