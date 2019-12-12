Hyundai Atos is a charismatic and solidly built tot

Hyundai has restored the Atos after a seven year absence on this market. The new version is a lot more cheerful this time around and it looks a whole lot better than the gawky and unattractive tall-box models made before Hyundai design director Peter Schreyer arriving on the scene to tidy up things.

Clever design has seen 10mm lopped off its height resulting in a more harmonious looking silhouette.

Despite a lower roof line entry and egress isn’t compromised. The new car is also 49mm longer at 3,610mm.

This gain in length means 235l of boot space as opposed to 221l while 2,400mm of wheelbase effectively means an extra 20mm has been liberated to create better legroom and continue forming the cheapest way to travel by Hyundai for four, or five at a very tight squeeze.

Specification isn’t spectacular but sufficient.