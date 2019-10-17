Ford will bling your Ranger XLS for free

The Ford Ranger is now available with a Chrome Styling Pack on the XLS derivatives on sale, at no additional cost. The XLS models slot between the base XL and the luxuriously appointed XLT.

The new Chrome Styling Pack can be adopted for the Single Cab, SuperCab and Double Cab body styles and the shiny bits adorn the trapezoidal grille’s twin horizontal bars, exterior mirror housings, door handles, rear step bumper and tailgate handle.

This Ranger comes standard with a stainless steel sports bar with integrated high-mount stop light. Furthermore, 17-inch six-spoke alloy wheels used on the Ranger XLT are available as a no-cost option on the XLS in place of the standard model’s 16-inch rims, with customers given the choice of silver or bold gloss black finishes.

The optional Chrome Styling Pack adds about R20,000 worth of styling and feature upgrades to the Ranger XLS line-up with no increase in the recommended purchase price, says Doreen Mashinini, GM marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

The Ranger Double Cab XLS is available in two- and four-wheel drive options, six-speed manual or automatic transmissions and powered either by the 2.2l four-cylinder Duratorq TDCi with outputs of 118kW and 385Nm.

Only the Single Cab and SuperCab models can be ordered with the 3.2l five-cylinder with 147kW and 470Nm. All XLS models come equipped with cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel, daytime running lights, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlight activation, front and rear fog lamps, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and remote central locking system with tailgate lock.

Interior amenities include multimedia and infotainment functionality through Ford’s Sync system with Bluetooth and voice activation, USB and Aux connections and a colour multifunction display.

From a safety aspect, all SuperCab and Double Cab XLS models feature ABS brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Descent Control (on 4x4 models), Hill Launch Assist, Roll-over Mitigation, Adaptive Load Control and Trailer Sway Control, dual front and side airbags as well as curtain airbags.

Pricing

SingleCab

2.2 TDCi XLS 6MT 4x2 — R406,800

2.2 TDCi XLS 6AT 4x4 — R467,500

3.2 TDCi XLS 6MT 4x2 — R418,100

3.2 TDCi XLS 6AT 4x4 — R478,800

SuperCab

2.2 TDCi XLS 6AT 4x2 — R443,600

2.2 TDCi XLS 6AT 4x4 — R491,600

3.2 TDCi XLS 6MT 4x2 — R442,100

3.2 TDCi XLS 6MT 4x4 — R500,500

Double Cab

2.2 TDCi XLS 6MT 4x2 — R473,600

2.2 TDCi XLS 6AT 4x4 — R530,100