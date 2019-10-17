Covers come off the all-new D-Max bakkie

The wraps have come off the new-generation Isuzu D-Max, with pictures and technical details revealed by Isuzu’s Thailand division.

The locally-built D-Max, formerly known as the KB before its name was changed in October last year, is one of SA’s most popular-selling bakkies and the one-tonner range comes with its first major design overhaul in eight years, including a new design and a host of technological and safety upgrades.

In addition to an updated infotainment system, the technology and quality of interior components are also upgraded, and interior noise is significantly reduced.

The restyled exterior — as before available in single cab, double cab and extended cab variants — adopts a more bold and chunky design while the bakkie’s been modernised with front and rear LED lights and an integrated rear bumper.

A major internal restyle sees the D-Max venturing ever further into the lifestyle category with a more upscale cabin that features richer surface striking contrasts.