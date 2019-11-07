You deserve it all, Vettel tells Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel said on Monday that he told Lewis Hamilton "he deserved it all" after the British Mercedes driver clinched his sixth world title at the US Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished second behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in Austin on Sunday and was in the cool-down room after the race when Ferrari's four-time champion Vettel dropped in to whisper in his ear.

Vettel, for several years Hamilton's fiercest on-track rival, had retired early in the race after his car's suspension failed on the bumpy Circuit of the Americas.

"I think now is the time for you to write as many good things as you can," Vettel informed reporters, referring to what he said to Hamilton.

"If somebody wins the title six times, he deserves all of it. That's what I told him as well.Obviously I'm happy for him," he added.

"I'm not happy that we are not in contention this year and we were so far back, but you need to respect what he achieved these last years and, also, this year, together with his team how strong they have been. I'm happy for him but less happy for us."

Vettel's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc said: "On my side, I didn't even win one world title... To win six is just incredible." I think he deserves it. He has done an incredible season. I grew up watching him on the TV and, yeah, just a huge congratulations."

Hamilton has moved one title ahead of the Argentine Juan Manguel Fangio and within one title of German Michael Schumacher.

The 34-year-old Briton has 83 wins from 248 races, only eight adrift of Schumacher's record of 91, and a record 87 pole positions.

