Seb’s not happy with cheap trophies and selfie sticks

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says Formula One needs to have better looking race trophies. This he said after criticising the sponsored one handed to him in Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix, where he finished second behind Mercedes Lewis Hamilton.

"I care. I think for me they are part of traditions and when I look back at old pictures I see the old guys lifting the trophies in the different countries," he said in Hungary last August.

"If we have the title sponsor trophies on Sunday then that looks super-boring. I don’t get the point either, because you have the billboards everywhere. Why do you need the trophies saying the same thing again?"

He continued: "I think it's a shame, you have such a great race and they've put so much effort into the race, and then you get these ... trophies that look boring." He suggested something more traditionally Mexican would be a good idea.

"I mean, there's Heineken written everywhere," he said of the current one. "So get something nice like they had when we used to race, when Formula One used to race here before we came back."

The four-times world champion also his registered a despondent mood with the race mascot "Mario Achi", a white helmeted character dressed as a Mariachi musician, trying to join the champagne celebrations with a selfie stick. Vettel was seen pushing away the Mexican mascot. "I didn't like the selfie guy when he tried to push into the picture, so I pushed him away," said Vettel.

"I'm not big into selfies anyways."

The post-race celebrations, in front of the main stadium grandstand, also a lift bringing Hamilton's winning Mercedes onto the podium with him.

"I think it was nice to elevate the car as well," said Vettel.

"It's a very nice way to do it, to involve the whole stadium and the crowd and the other things, so I liked most of it. Except the selfie guy and the trophies."

Hamilton heads to this weekend’s US Grand Prix in Austin with a 74-point advantage over Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas with three races to go, which means the Briton needs only four points — an eighth place — to clinch the championship.