New Volkswagen Golf joins the digital revolution

Since its inception, 35-million people across the world have bought Golfs, and Volkswagen hopes they won’t abandon the world’s most popular car.

And to keep abreast of the move to electrification in Europe, the company is releasing the eighth generation of the ageless hatchback, now with plug-in functionality.

The new generation will be headlined by five hybrid models in all, including a pair of plug-in hybrids, each with more than 70km of pure electric range, and another three mild hybrids.

The remaining diesel version, a 2.0l turbo four cylinder, will come with a 17% drop in its CO 2 emissions, thanks to a new dual AdBlue injection system for the series catalysts, while the petrol motors will all cut about 10% from their emissions figures.

There will be old-fashioned speed, too, with up to 221kW ready to go from the four-cylinder turbo motor for the late-arriving GTi five-door hatch.

It will also be the first Car2X car in its class, with its permanently-on wireless internet able to receive warnings from police, fire and ambulance crews, along with notifications about roadworks or emergency scenarios.

The system’s pop-up messages will give drivers up to five seconds of extra reaction time to oncoming emergency services or for closed lanes or crash sites, with up to 800m of range in open country or 250m in inner cities.

The Golf Mk VIII looks sleeker, with a tauter stance on the road, while losing none of its luggage space and gaining even more rear legroom.

“The new Golf is a sporty type that easily copes with everyday life,” Volkswagen’s design head Klaus Bischoff said.

“Its nonchalance is expressed as part of its clear-cut, pure design language that has achieved a seamless appearance in the eighth generation.”