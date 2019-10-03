BMW Gran Coupé adds space to 8-Series recipe

It’s no coincidence that BMW has launched an 8 Series aimed at those who normally would be found chauffeuring a family or mates.

It’s a genre that can be credited to British Aston Martin with its Rapide from many years ago and a niche the Germans are taking on with big four-door coupes that offer a more comfy place to be driven in or to a satisfying self-drive when you want.

Also don’t mix up Mercedes-Benz rivals of the new BMW Gran Coupé. The company positions the 5,082mm long and four seat sedan squarely against the upcoming AMG GT four door rather than the slightly shorter Mercedes-Benz CLS. BMW is hopeful that the elegantly shaped 8 Series GC will be as successful in presenting space triumphs just as the Panamera did for Porsche fans.

The car is 231mm longer than the two-door 8 Series Coupé that was launched here in April, with good enough room for adult rear passengers seated on beautiful leather seats that can be styled to mimic a pair of single sporty bucket seats through colour contrasting.