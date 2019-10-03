The Mercedes CLS 53 is enough of an AMG dragon

This CLS 53 AMG is every bit the luxury Mercedes-Benz for those who find its feline shape attractive above the strongbox that is the E-Class.

Evenly matched on specification but styled with sportier touches than the CLS 400d I recently road tested, it features surfaces like carbon-effect panels on its dashboard and the cabin’s quite as successful and roomy. It’s got a relatively slim set of standard features and you’ll have to raid the options list to create a truly sumptuous cabin.

As the outwardly performance orientated of the duo, what you get are exterior looks that are maybe a touch villainous and a little closer to the spirit of the 63 badged AMG dragsters it apes though an AMG specific front bumper design, a pronounced boot-lid spoiler and round, shiny-tipped quad tailpipes poking out of a more noticeable rear valance. These ingredients are consistent with a sportier texture being sold here.

And its 320kW and 520Nm power delivery also doesn’t feel that much of a junior to the expensive 63 Balrogs.

It’s also available with a new nine-speed auto 'box and 48V mild-hybrid powertrain to mix cheaper running costs and lower emission taxes in the recipe. The EQ electric motor usually takes over at driveway speeds but not during cold morning starts where the new 3.0l turbocharged straight-six engine warms up with a hearty bellow.