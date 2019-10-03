Ford’s colourful bakkie for a rainbow nation

We wonder what Henry Ford, who famously quipped that you could choose one of his cars in any colour you like as long as it was black, would have made of this brightly hued Ford Ranger.

To commemorate the ubiquitous bakkie as a part of SA’s national heritage, Ford Motor Company of SA (FMCSA) has created a rainbow Ranger for the rainbow nation, as a one-of-a-kind piece of mobile art. As part of September 24 Heritage Day celebrations, it commissioned its paint shop team at the Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria to transform a range-topping 2019 Ranger Wildtrak into a uniquely SA artwork.

It took a team of five artists, three sprayers, and an assembler a total of 650 hours to produce the bespoke paint job.

Adorned with a huge national flag stretching across the bonnet and the roof, the vehicle’s tailgate is decorated with Ndebele tribal art and a map of SA showing the location of Ford’s plants in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. The collages on the sides of the vehicle depict an eclectic array of cultural artefacts and aspects of environmental significance to SA and its people, including proteas — our national flower — and ancient San rock art.

“It is a great privilege to be part of the team that worked on this incredible project, and delivering a product that every Ford employee from every cultural background can be proud of,” said Queeneth Buthelezi, who led the project.

“What stands out for me about this project is how it merges SA’s various cultural and heritage symbols and artefacts into one cohesive unit, just like how Ford brings together people from different backgrounds who work towards one common goal,” said Wiseman Mngadi.