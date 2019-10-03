Citroën to lead new-model charge

Ferrari unveiled a duo of drop tops: the V8-powered F8 Spider and the V12-engined Superfast.

New cars that went on sale in SA during September included the new Audi A1 hatchback, the Audi Q3 SUV, and the Polo-based VW T-Cross SUV.

Peugeot “re-launched” itself in SA with a bold aim to more than double its market share, and started by introducing its entry-level 108 hatchback and top-of-the-range 5008 SUV.

Toyota SA announced that all its new cars, including Lexus, would from now on come standard with in-car Wi-Fi including 15GB free data as part of the Toyota Connect service.

SA’s latest crime stats were released, revealing that Toyota was the most hijacked brand of car in the country (not surprisingly as Toyota sells the most cars), and Chrysler the lowest.

The Automechanika trade fair took place at Joburg’s Nasrec expo centre, featuring the latest trucks, automotive accessories and logistics solutions.

High-speed endeavours saw the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport smashing the production-car top speed record by achieving 490.484km/h at Germany’s Ehra-Lessien test track.

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso took part in SA’s Lichtenburg 400 offroad race as part of preparations for his Dakar Rally debut next year. The F1 star found it tough going after rolling his Toyota Gazoo Hilux and finishing 16th, but he showed impressive speed.

Local motoring icon Basil Green, father of the fast Perana Fords that dominated local motorsport in the 1960s and 70s, was inducted into the SA Hall of fame

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking ahead to October, it will be a relatively quiet month in terms of new-vehicle launches after all the major coming-outs took place at the Frankfurt motor show.

BMW is staging the international reveal of its new-generation X6 at the German carmaker’s home in Munich, and our journalist Phuti Mpyane will be there to drive it.

BMW’s third-generation sport activity coupe is larger, has a more aggressive body, and sports an enlarged grille that can be illuminated as an option for the first time on a BMW. All versions have all-wheel drive and active suspension, and the range-topping M50i will be powered by a 390kW, twin-turbo, 4.4l V8.

We will test drive the new Kia Seltos (below Sportage) and Kia Telluride (above Sorento).