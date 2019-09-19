Practical but pricey Civic faces uphill battle

Look carefully and you might spot it. It’s a subsegment of sedans occupying the dreaded space between the Toyota Corolla Quest market so beloved of Uber operators and the aspirational BMW 3 Series league.

Dreaded, because this in-between segment has become the proverbial red-headed stepchild of the motoring market, as buyers shun it mostly in favour of SUVs and hatchbacks. Life is an uphill battle for sedans such as the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda3 that trickle out of showrooms in modest numbers, which is why VW and Ford aren’t even bothering to launch their latest Jetta and Focus here.

The Civic continues to battle on despite selling fewer than 20 cars a month, and Honda recently endowed it with a mild midlife update to try to spark some consumer interest.

The 10th-generation Civic is one of the better-looking sedans and externally shows no signs of ageing, with its sporty coupe-like profile and low, wide stance. Those claw-shaped tail lights are distinctive too.

As part of a subtle makeover, the car has a redesigned grille and a bolder three-dimensional bumper, while new black-coated 17-inch alloys give more swagger to the 1.5T Sport model.

Inside, the cabin finishes have been refined for a more contemporary textured look, and the digitised flair is provided by an 18cm infotainment touchscreen and a digital instrument panel.