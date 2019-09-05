Bugatti’s Chiron breaks 490km/h barrier

English racing driver Andy Wallace hammered a pre-production Bugatti Chiron Super Sport to beyond 490km/h over the weekend.

The W16, quad-turbo hypercar whipped into uncharted territory, beyond 300mph, with a 490.484km/h single-direction top speed on the Volkswagen Group’s Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany.

The updates to the standard Chiron, which will soon be in production as a limited edition, performance-oriented model, included a taller top gear, a stronger occupant safety cell and some aerodynamic tweaks.

The mighty engine also received a few tweaks, moving up almost 75kW from the standard model’s 1,120kW, adding an astonishing 70km/h to the Chiron’s top speed.

"What a record! We're overjoyed to be the first manufacturer ever to have achieved a speed of more than 300 miles per hour,” Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann said.

“It’s a milestone for eternity. I would like to thank the whole team and driver Andy Wallace for this outstanding performance,” he said.

The run was so fast that the car’s telemetry to the garage couldn’t keep up with it, with Wallace’s GPS display showing him 490km/h, but the pit area showing just (!) 479km/h. The top speed record was confirmed from the on-board data.

Bugatti doesn’t plan to attack an even faster record, with Winkelmann believing the milestone of first past the 300mph barrier to be worth more to the brand than another few km/h.