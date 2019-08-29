An executive car with a mad streak

The Mercedes-AMG C63 super sedan — along with its coupe and cabriolet cousins — was recently updated with some aesthetic and technical tweaks.

In addition to a more boldly styled rear diffuser, it now looks more the part of an AMG car with a redesigned front apron, darkened 19-inch wheels and a new Panamericana grille with vertical instead of horizontal louvres.

It’s the same grille used by other sporting Benzes such as the AMG GT two-seat supercar and gives the C63 an aggressive presence more befitting its growling V8 power. Behind the toothy grille resides the same 4.0l biturbo V8 engine as before, available in the regular C63 with outputs of 350kW/650Nm, or the C63 S version, which gets 375kW and 700Nm.

Another new feature in the updated C63 is a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission, which has two more gears than before and reacts more spontaneously to accelerator inputs.

We took the full-steroid C63 S to the Gerotek test centre near Pretoria for some high-performance testing and found that with the aid of a simple-to-use launch control system some heroic 0-100km/h times are attainable. It’s a matter of holding the brake with your left foot while revving it up, letting go of the brake and Houston we have lift off.

For a rear-wheel drive car the C63 S hooks up with excellent traction, with just the slightest tyre chirp as it shoots forward at a Ferrari-frightening pace. Mercedes claims a sea level 4.0 second 0-100km/h time for the C63 S, and our test car came close at Gauteng altitude with 4.2 secs as recorded by a Vbox.