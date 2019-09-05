Next C-Class to go all-hybrid

Emissions-reducing hybrid technology will find its way throughout the entire Mercedes-Benz C-Class range when it’s upgraded in 2021.

Sources involved in its development have insisted the fifth-generation of the world’s best-selling premium car will offer both hybrid and plug-in hybrid power.

While the electrification of the C-Class sedans, wagons, coupes and convertibles is the biggest news, as Benz spends big to slide beneath tough new European emissions laws, the technical advances won’t stop there.

With 10 new pure battery-electric cars rolling onto the market before midway through 2022, Benz has also hinted at a BEV C-Class (or at least a C-Class-sized BEV, badged EQ), which would make the entire range the most efficient of its type in history.

Daimler can talk all it likes about its SUVs and its burgeoning small-car range, but the C-Class and its variants make up a full 20% of Mercedes-Benz’s sales, and it’s a strong seller globally.

It has so far wiped the floor with rivals like the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4, the Jaguar XE and Volvos.

The new model will sit on a mild upgrade of Daimler’s rear-wheel drive MRA platform, which also underpins the E- and S-Classes and the bigger SUVs.