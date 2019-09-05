Opel Corsa GSi: The ‘sport’ without the sizzle

Admittedly, Opel doesn’t claim that the new Corsa GSi is some kind of GTI beater.

So intent is the company on not pitching this car as a hot hatch, that it doesn’t even quote its top speed or 0-100km/h acceleration figures.

It refers to this Corsa as a “sport luxury car with a powertrain which focuses on everyday driving needs”.

“Opel is pioneering this new trend by gently distancing the new GSi badge from its historical pure performance roots,” says the press release.

Hmm, that might be a tough nut to crack given how GSi has become a synonym for speed ever since the glory days of the Opel Kadett GSi that raced in Group N in the 1980s and 1990s.

I reckon it would have been easier to give this Corsa a different moniker, and reserve GSi for an Opel with more passion in its pants than a 1.4l turbo engine with outputs of 110kW and 220Nm.

This is the same engine that powered the now-discontinued Corsa 1.4T Sport model, and that was a car I liked because it didn’t pretend to be anything it wasn’t and offered good bang for the buck with its R290,000 pricetag.