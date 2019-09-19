All-wheel Porsche 911 gets more traction

Porsche 911 fans with a hankering for more traction can now order the all-wheel drive Carrera 4, which Porsche will make available in coupe and cabriolet versions.

They are powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0l flat six engine as the entry-level rear-wheel drive 911, with outputs of 283kW and 440Nm.

They’re the latest derivatives in the eighth generation (internally dubbed the 992) of Porsche’s sports car icon that broke cover in January in more powerful Carrera S form.

An eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to both axles, giving the Carrera 4 the ability to scoot from 0 to 100km/h in a claimed 4.2 seconds, or 4 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package — the same performance as the two-wheel drive Carrera. The Carrera 4 Cabriolet, which is heavier, accelerates 0.2 seconds slower in each case.

Top speed is 291km/h for the Carrera 4 and 289km/h for the Carrera 4 Cabriolet.

Both cars are equipped with PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), a variable damping system with normal and sport modes. An electronically controlled limited slip rear differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) can be ordered as an option.

The wheels are a staggered size and measure 235/40 ZR 19 at the rear and 295/35 ZR 20 at the rear. Steel brakes come standard and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) can be ordered as an extra.

Like on other versions of the eighth-generation 911, Wet Mode is included as standard. This automatically detects water on the road, preconditions the stability control and anti-lock brake systems accordingly, and warns the driver. The driver can then, at the push of a button, call up a mode that makes the car much safer to drive in the wet.

Visually, the 911 Carrera 4 models are characterised by the same design cues as the rest of the model range, such as the defined fender arches and front luggage compartment lid with a recess reminiscent of the classic 911, as well as an LED light strip stretching across the rear.

A pair of rectangular tailpipes distinguish the Carrera 4 from the round pipes of the more powerful Carrera 4S versions. The optional sport exhaust system distinguished by two oval tailpipes can be ordered for all models.

The Carrera 4 Cabriolet will be launched in SA early next year at a price of R1,682,000, including a three-year/100,000km Driveplan. There is no confirmation yet on the coupe version.