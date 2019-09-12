Spirited Audi A1 is is all grown up and feisty

Audi SA has launched the new Audi A1 as a larger car with a more aggressive look, available in three engine flavours of 30, 35 and 40. The seven-car model line-up is fitted exclusively with automatic transmissions.

The compact five-door hatch also gets improved digital conveniences, a more polished ride quality and pretty much every dynamic chassis edge from the Volkswagen Group’s front-wheel-drive MQB-A0 platform it shares with the current VW Polo.

The body restyle features a bolder, lower-placed new shape single-frame grille with side air inlets and a trio of slits above the grille. Add the now de rigueur Audi feature of pumped-up flanks and sharply angled daytime driving LED shape (standard on 35 and 40 TFSI) and you have the most aggressive looking, non-S or RS Audi thus far.

Distinct rear light clusters, cool alloy rims from 15 to 18 inches and the opportunity to paint the roof in a contrasting high-gloss black or grey with any of the 10 available choices of body colours finish off the exciting aesthetics.

The new model has grown in length by 56mm to 4.03m, but remains 1.74m wide. This advantage is felt as early as entering through any of its doors, with no impediment to head movements. Nor is there a need for a tummy tuck-in to settle down comfortably. Luggage capacity has increased by 65l to 335l. Fold down the rear seats and you increase loading space to 1,090l.