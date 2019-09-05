Macan Turbo gains more power

The new Macan Turbo has taken the top spot in the Porsche compact SUV model range, with a more powerful new 2.9l, six-cylinder biturbo petrol engine.

The latest-generation engine, which is already used in the Cayenne and Panamera models, produces 324 kW, an improvement of 29kW over the 3.6l six-cylinder turbo in the previous Macan Turbo, despite having 20% less displacement. Maximum torque is 550Nm.

With the optional Sport Chrono Package, the car can cover the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.3 seconds — three tenths faster than before — while top speed is 270km/h (an increase of 4km/h).

Stopping power has also been improved with the powerful Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) fitted ex works, as part of the optimised chassis. Externally, the Macan Turbo sets itself apart with unique accents such as the Turbo-specific front apron, side skirts, and the fixed roof spoiler with its double-wing design. LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) are standard.

Another feature of distinction is the sports exhaust system, fitted as standard and recognised by its unique, silver twin tailpipes. The Macan’s enhanced interior includes adaptive 18-way sports seats and a Bose Surround Sound system. The high-quality ambience is rounded off by Alcantara roof lining and a brushed aluminium interior package. Power transmission is provided by the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive.

The latest model in the range now comes with new 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels and Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) as standard. These high-performance brakes are exclusive to Porsche and, with a tungsten carbide coating on the discs, offer a faster response, less wear and up to 90% less brake dust compared with conventional cast iron brakes.

With its distinctive white painted brake calipers, PSCB is now available as an optional extra for all other Macan models as well. Optional height-adjustable air suspension, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) are available for a further increase in dynamics.

The new Macan Turbo is now available to order locally at a price of R1,600,000 including a three-year/100,000km Driveplan.