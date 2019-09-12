F1 star Fernando Alonso to race in SA this weekend

In a race the four-time world champion would rather forget, the German driver was handed a three-point penalty for unsafely rejoining the track after spinning off and making contact with Lance Stroll in the Racing Point.

This brings Vettel’s penalty tally to nine, and if he amasses another three he would get automatically banned for one race.

Vettel was also handed a 10 second stop/go penalty for Sunday’s incident, which dropped him to the back of the field and he eventually finished 13th and out of the points. His self-inflicted misfortune in front of Ferrari’s home crowd contrasted sharply with that of his teammate Charles Leclerc, who won the race – his second in a row after winning the Belgian Grand Prix on September 1.

“I made a mistake and lost the car,” Vettel said afterwards. “After that, the race was a bit different. Coming back [on track], I knew there would be a gap but I struggled a little bit to get out ... I think I was stuck on the grass and lost a bit of momentum there and that took a little bit longer. I couldn’t see anything.”

The former champion has shown signs of cracking under pressure at times and hasn’t won a race since last year’s Belgian Grand Prix in August. Though Vettel is still considered Ferrari’s lead driver, the momentum is now with Leclerc after his two consecutive victories moved him past his teammate in this year’s title chase.

Leclerc is fourth in the championship with 182 points and Vettel fifth with 169, though with seven races remaining there is still time for the German to catch up. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton leads the championship on 284 points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas (221) and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (185).

Asked after Sunday’s Monza Grand Prix whether he was falling out of love with the sport, Vettel replied: “No, not really, I haven’t. Of course I still love what I do, but surely when you’re not doing well what you know you can do well, you can’t be happy."”