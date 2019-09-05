New Audi Q3 delivers space and space-age accessories

The thing about Marc Lichte’s distinct design language for modern Audi SUVs is that it’s probably worn better by the company’s new Q3 city romper than the Q8 from which it emerged.

The burly Q8 coupe SUV strays perhaps too far into the left field. The Q3’s more approachable and easily becomes the most interesting to look at in the company of rivals that includes BMW’s staid X1, Merc’s swoopy GLA and Volvo’s upright-looking XC40. But has Audi managed to package the things that upwardly mobile and connected customers want in a modern-day compact crossover?

There’s more than enough room for larger adults in the back on rear seats that tilt or fold down, and also slide fore or aft by 150mm. Luggage capacity totals are between 530l or 675l depending on the position of the rear seats when the backrests are up, and 1,525l when folded. The loading floor of the boot can also be adjusted in three levels.

The main difference over the old Q3 is a complete departure in interior furnishings where the layout now mimics that seen in the Q8 and the upper echelons of Audi’s luxury offerings. The digital suite is a technophile’s dream and Audi has done it impressively.

The aura of material quality has improved a lot through dashboard plastics, leathers and alcantaras, which are markedly premium. The crowning glory is Audi doing away with analogue instrumentation and using clear and minimalist digital displays on a 26cm main screen that is standard fitment.