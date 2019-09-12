Ctrack Logistics Barometer gives valuable data

Vehicle tracking and telematics provider Ctrack has joined forces with economists.co.za to create the Ctrack Logistics Barometer, an economic indicator and performance gauge of the South African logistics and supply chain industries.

Said to be an industry first, the monthly Ctrack Logistics Barometer intends to provide an accurate indicator of the state of the South African economy, particularly in terms of the goods economy.

The Ctrack Logistics Barometer should help logistics and supply chain players to better understand the factors that impact logistics volumes.

Creating the Ctrack Logistics Barometer was a natural step for Ctrack, which provides a number of industry solutions to government, airports, the transport and logistics industry, the mining and yellow equipment sector, the agri industry, small businesses and consumers. Furthermore, it provides camera surveillance and mobile asset tracking and fixed plant monitoring solutions.

Ctrack says its customers rely on data to optimise their businesses and need quality management information to make better decisions that can drive down costs and improve productivity.

According to Stellenbosch University and the World Bank, the cost of South African logistics is estimated to be 11.8% of gross domestic product. Total turnover for the logistics industry for enterprises only involved in mining, retail and manufacturing, was estimated to be R274bn in 2018.

The Ctrack Logistics Barometer, which includes data from the road, rail, sea, aviation and pipeline sectors, shows that total logistics volumes in the second quarter of 2019 improved 2.7% compared to the first quarter of 2019, the strongest level of growth recorded since November 2018.

The bounce back is attributed to more stable electricity supply from Eskom and the positive results were largely driven by the country’s land transport sector, which is up 4.6% on last year.

Another insight provided by the barometer is that the number of heavy trucks that passed through the Tugela toll gate increased 3.6% in July compared to the same month a year ago. Heavy truck volumes on the N4 and N1 freeways recorded 6% comparative growth during the month.

“The Ctrack Logistics Barometer is our way of providing the transport and related sectors with quality, updated information about the state of the logistics industry in SA,” says Hein Jordt, MD of Ctrack SA.

“The barometer allows the business community and media to better understand how the logistics industry in SA is performing. With this information, businesses involved in the sector are able to make better strategic decisions.”

The Ctrack Logistics Barometer can be viewed online at www.ctrack.co.za