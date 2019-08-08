Suzuki’s first turbo models now on sale in SA

Suzuki’s performance tot has become popular in the eyes of enthusiasts who’ve always cherished its engaging driveability, if not big horsepower.

The driving texture of the all-new Swift Sport, which has just gone on sale in SA, is indeed a credible leap forward from its forebears. The basic concept has always been to capitalise on its small weight and dimensions, and link them to small capacity four-cylinder engines to unearth good thrust and fuel consumption.

Incremental decline in mass began with the 1,105kg first generation car, decreasing to 1,060kg in the follow-up model. At 970kg, the latest Swift Sport is a featherweight and the biggest change is a move away from natural aspiration in favour of a new turbocharged 1.4l four-cylinder Boosterjet engine.

It produces 103kW and 240Nm to make it the most powerful Swift Sport to date, and thanks to the sub one-ton weight the car has been elevated to the exalted position of the few cars that produce the magical 100 horsepower (75kW) per ton.

And while that is still modest power, there’s a lot to smile about. Driven at the Red Star Raceway at its launch event, it’s still really good fun, especially in bends where the enhanced chassis is felt with its eagerness to change direction and an accuracy to place it anywhere on a track.

There are customised Monroe shocks and thicker anti-roll bars fitted at the rear axle now, and greater toe and camber rigidity has also been factored into the suspension. Also fitted is a trailing arm designed for better tracking between the front and rear wheels.

Stopping ability has been enhanced by 10% over the outgoing model through an increase in size and thickness of the ventilated front discs. It’s also equipped with more durable rear brakes.

The torque arrives earlier at the front wheels than in the rev-happy, naturally-aspirated engine that powered the previous Swift Sport. This calls for earlier up-shifts on the transmission whether you opt for the short-shifting six-speed manual transmission or six-speed auto.

The algorithms in the self-shifter also see it snatch up-shifts timely. But ultimately, the bigger torque figure dramatically changes how you stoke this new engine.